Guerra fires a 65, shares halfway-lead with Navarro

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina—Juan José Guerra of the Dominican Republic fired a bogey-free, 7-under 65 to charge to the top of the leaderboard at the 2020 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Qualifying Tournament Argentina. Guerra moved to 8-under 136, joining Felipe Navarro of Brazil in a tie for the 36-hole lead. In a duo of co-leaders after an opening 67, Navarro finished birdie-birdie for a 69 that kept his grasp of the lead.

Matías Lescano of Argentina made eagle on 18 to make it back-to-back 69s and claim sole possession of the third spot, where he trails the leaders by two. Another stroke further back, his countrymen Maxi Godoy, Facundo Villanueva and Oreste Focaccia join Horacio León of Chile in a tie for the fourth spot. Focaccia entered the day tied for the lead with Navarro but posted a 72 Wednesday to slip down the leaderboard at Cañuelas Golf Club.

Following a disappointing 76 in his first round as a professional Tuesday, Aaron Terrazas of Mexico had an impressive comeback. He went bogey-free for a tournament low, 8-under 64 that took him inside the top 10. Terrazas entered the day in a tie for 45th but now joins his fellow countrymen Alejandro Villasana and Alvaro Ortiz in a tie for eighth, at 4-under.

“The front-nine on this course suits me really well. The fairways are wider and I can hit the driver a lot more,” said Guerra, 22. “I struck the ball nicely yesterday, but I didn’t make any putts on that side, making only one birdie and eight pars. Today I got off to a solid start, and then I was able to keep a good pace. I knew I would have a chance today, I had it rolling well and fortunately a few went in.”

Guerra’s start was far from perfect. After hitting a snap hook off the tee on No. 1, he found his ball under a tree but managed to hit it to within 25 feet of the hole and sank a birdie putt that set the tone for the day. He went on to make five birdies over the first seven holes, at Nos. 1, 2, 4, 5 and 7.

“I struck the ball solid. I hit it where I needed to, and (I) had good looks on most of my putts. Whenever I had a long one, it was uphill. I had a good feel on the greens,” said the Nova Southeastern University alum who turned pro last October.

On the back nine, which is narrower and plays tougher for him, Guerra collected birdies on 13 and 18 to keep a clean card.

In order to remain in the lead for the second consecutive day, Navarro had a bit of a battle. “It was tough out there today,” said the 29-year old, who followed a bogey on No. 5 with birdies on seven and nine to make the turn at 1-under. “It was a struggle right from the beginning. I was 1-over when I got to the tee on six, but I was able to recover by the end of the front-nine. On the back nine it was windy, and we had a little bit of rain, so I had to stay patient and wait for the birdies to come.”