×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

  • PGA TOUR, its tournaments surpass US$3 billion in all-time charitable giving

    TOUR generates record $204.3 million in 2019; brings total to $3.05 billion

  • The PGA TOUR and its more than 100 tournaments across all Tours achieved the $3 billion mark just six years after surpassing $2 billion in 2014.
    The PGA TOUR and its more than 100 tournaments across all Tours achieved the $3 billion mark just six years after surpassing $2 billion in 2014.

  • In This Article

    0
    COMMENTS

  • When Brandon Matthews missed a putt that would have extended a playoff at the VISA Argentina Open presented by Macro on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, he was frustrated because a fan had yelled during his backstroke.

    Matthews’ anger subsided when he learned the outburst came from a fan who had Down syndrome and that he wasn’t trying to intentionally make Matthews miss the putt.

    “I want to meet him,” Matthews said, immediately going to greet the man, Juan, to ensure that Juan was OK and wasn’t blaming himself for what had happened. “Once I learned his situation, it totally changed my perspective.” The two chatted, and Matthews autographed some items for Juan as the two posed for pictures.

    Matthews’ act of kindness was one of many showcased by PGA TOUR players and tournaments in 2019. From Joaquin Niemann inviting a few lucky members from The First Tee at Valero inside the ropes to Abraham Ancer’s work with The First Tee of Mexico during the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, players across all Tours did their part to make the world a better place.

    Ver esta publicación en Instagram

    Brandon Matthews 🇺🇸 falló un putt que le habría dado la posibilidad de seguir luchando un intenso play-off con @PipoCelia por el 🏆del #VisaOpenbyMacro . ¿La razón de su fallo? Un señor con Síndrome de Down hizo un sonido involuntario en el momento menos oportuno. En un acto de caballero, Matthews se acercó, le pidió disculpas por su inmediata reacción, le firmó un guante y le regaló una pelota. On the third playoff hole of the VISA Open de Argentina on Sunday, a mentally disabled fan moved and talked right as @brandonmatthewsgolf was about to make his stroke on an eight-foot birdie putt that would have extended the playoff. Matthews missed the putt and lost the playoff to Ricardo Celia 🇨🇴. In a #classact Matthews went over and signed a glove and a ball for this fan. • 📽 @martinbachiller. #Volvo #Hilton #GoVacaciones

    Una publicación compartida por PGA TOUR Latinoamérica (@pgatourla) el

    Two months since Matthews’ special moment, the PGA TOUR celebrated the anniversary of the memorable event by announcing that the TOUR and its tournaments have surpassed $3 billion in all-time charitable giving. The charitable total, which includes a record $204.3 million in 2019 to bring the all-time total to $3.05 billion, includes donations made by tournaments on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica and PGA TOUR Series-China.

    The PGA TOUR and its more than 100 tournaments across all Tours achieved the $3 billion mark just six years after surpassing $2 billion in 2014. The TOUR achieved the $1 billion mark in 2005. In addition, the record $204.3 million in 2019 bests the previous record of $190 million in 2018. The TOUR’s first charitable donation of $10,000 was at the 1938 Palm Beach Invitational.

    Each PGA TOUR tournament provides individuals an opportunity to give back to the community in one of three ways – attending an event, volunteering, or donating money. Not-for-profit tournaments under the PGA TOUR umbrella donate their net proceeds to support local organizations, totaling more than $3 billion in donations to date. The impact these tournaments make throughout the year is possible thanks to the more than 100,000 volunteers who commit their time to ensure each event is a success.

    To learn more about the PGA TOUR and the positive impact of its tournaments, volunteers, players, sponsors and fans, please visit PGATOUR.COM/IMPACT.

MORE FROM PGA TOUR

show more show less