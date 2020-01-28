Navarro, Focaccia share opening-round lead in Argentina

Horacio León of Chile got off to a solid start on the back nine, recording birdies on Nos. 14, 16, 17 and 18 to get to 4-under for the day. He went on to have an uneven front, carding a double bogey, two bogeys and three birdies to post a 3-under 69. The winner of the 2018 Quito Open on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica was a Korn Ferry Tour member in 2019. At the next level, the 30-year-old made the cut in nine of 15 starts last year to finish the regular season ranked 110th.

Alvaro Ortiz had a rocky start of bogey-birdie-bogey but carded three birdies on the remaining 15 holes to post a 2-under 70. That left him only three strokes off the lead after 18 holes. A competitor at last year’s Masters Tournament as winner of the 2019 Latin America Amateur Championship, the Guadalajara, Mexico, native has made five PGA TOUR starts as a pro.

Joining Ortiz at 2-under is Matías Gramajo of Argentina. He leads a group of six amateurs competing this week. The others are fellow countrymen Horacio Carbonetti Jr. (74), Hernán Kranevitter (74), Pablo Nahmías (76), Mexico’s Aaron Terrazas (76) and Brazil’s Thor Salen (77).

There were 20 scores under par in the opening round, and the scoring average for the day came at 73.37 on the par-72 course. There were no bogey-free rounds.

Quotable

“My goal after a good opening round is to do exactly what I did today. You have to stay calm because the pressure, the nerves, will obviously hit you at some point. You just have to keep going, limiting the mistakes as much as possible.”—Oreste Focaccia

“(The course) is impeccable. There were times when the wind picked up, and the wind here is kind of weird. Sometimes it’s blowing in one direction and you get to the tee and it suddenly switches. At times it’s tough to judge.”—Oreste Focaccia

“I think that I’m gaining experience. I have already played two full seasons (2014 and 2019) on this Tour. I just need to play a little more, get the right mileage in here.”—Felipe Navarro

“It’s a nice golf course, I really enjoyed it. I feel it demands a lot from you off the tee. You have to hit it straight, but it’s in great shape and that’s a plus.”—Alvaro Ortiz

“The biggest challenge this week is staying patient. I believe I played very well today, but I left a few shots out there. It’s just a matter of cleaning it up a little every day to get yourself in a good position and avoid the nerves on the final day.”—Alvaro Ortiz

Tournament Fast Fact

This is the seventh time that PGA TOUR Latinoamérica has staged a Qualifying Tournament in Argentina, but this is the first time that such qualifier has been only for Latin American players.

First-Round Weather Report

Mostly sunny. High of 88. Wind NNW at 10-15 mph.