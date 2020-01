Navarro, Focaccia share opening-round lead in Argentina

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina—Brazil’s Felipe Navarro and Argentina’s Oreste Focaccia shot 5-under 67s to share the opening-round lead at the 2020 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Qualifying Tournament Argentina. The co-leaders finished the day two shots clear of Chile’s Horacio León and the Argentine trio of Jaime López Rivarola, Rafael Echenique and Matías Lescano.

With Sebastián López of Colombia, Luis Fernando Barco of Peru, Alvaro Ortiz of Mexico and José Montano of Bolivia joining Argentina’s Exequiel López and Matías Gramajo in a tie for seventh at 2-under 70, the top-10 features players from seven different countries. This, the fourth and final Qualifying Tournament for the 2020 season, is open only to Latin American players.

“I got off to a nice start, making eagle on No. 2, so that got my head in a good place for the remainder of the day,” said Navarro, a native of Sao Paulo, who made his only bogey on No. 4 and had birdies on Nos. 6 and 12 before a birdie-birdie finish.

Navarro, who will turn 30 later this year, is hoping to make his return to PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, where he made nine of his 30 career starts last year. “This is just the start. There are three days left to go, and you have to keep your pace to secure the card.”

Focaccia from La Plata is also seeking a Tour return. His only PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season came as a member in 2012 when he made 10 starts and finished the year ranked 87th on the Order of Merit as an 18-year old rookie.