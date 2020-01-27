-
First look: 2020 Qualifying Tournament Argentina
January 27, 2020
By Communications, PGATOURLA.COM
- BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - APRIL 17: A course scenic of the club house during practice for the PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Molino Canuelas Championship at Canuelas Golf Club on April 17, 2018 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Enrique Berardi/PGA TOUR)
CAÑUELAS, Argentina - This week PGA TOUR Latinoamérica will play the last of its four 2020 Qualifying Tournaments at Cañuelas Golf Club, outside Buenos Aires, Argentina. This event will feature a field of 59 players, all Latinamerican players.
After these four events, two that have been played in the United States and one in Mexico, all memberships for the Tour will be determined in this 2020.
DATES: January 28-31, 2020
OFFICIAL NAME: Qualifying Tournament Argentina
CALENDAR: Fourth of four PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Qualifying Tournaments
VENUE: Cañuelas Golf Club, Cañuelas, Buenos Aires, Argentina
PAR / YARDS: 72 (36-36), 7,267 yards
CUT: This is a four-rounf event with no cut
PLAYERS SEEKING MEMBERSHIP STATUS: Here is the breakdown of what players can earn this week with high finishes:
Positions
STATUS PGA TOUR Latinoamérica 2020
No. 1
Fully exempt for the entire 2020 season
Nos. 2-12 (no ties)
Fully exempt for the entire first half of the 2020 season
Nos. 13-35 (including ties)
Conditional exempt for first half of the 2020 season
THE GOLF COURSE: Cañuelas Golf Club. This will be the second time that Cañuelas Golf Club hosts this event and also has hosted the Molino Cañuelas Championship since 2017.
18-HOUR RECORD: 63, Ryan Ruffels, Australia (second round, 2018)
72 HOUR RECORD: 274, Andrés Echavarría and Ryan Ruffels (2019)
THE TOURNAMENT: PGA TOUR Latinoamérica contests four events to determine memberships for 2020 season.
Here are the Medalist of the Qualifying Tournaments played in Argentina since the beginning of the Tour in 2012.
YEAR
VENUE
WINNER
2019
Cañuelas G.C
Juan Álvarez (URY)
2018
Pilará Golf
Cristóbal Del Solar (CHI)
2017
C.C.G. Praderas de Luján
Thomas Baik (ARG)
2016
C.C.G.Praderas de Luján
Rodrigo Lee (BRA)
2015
Hurlingham Club
Franco Romero (ARG)
2012
Hurlingham Club
Andrés Echavarría (COL)
Daniel Stapff (BRA)
NOTES ON THE FIELD
This week's field features 59 players, all Latin American, from 13 countries. Here is the breakdown: Argentina (25), Mexico (9), Brazil (5), Chile (4), Colombia (4), Ecuador (2), Guatemala (2), Peru (2), Venezuela ( 2), Bolivia (1), Costa Rica (1), Panama (1) and Dominican Republic (1)
PLAYERS TO WATCH:
Álvaro Ortiz (Mexico): The Latin America Amateur Championship 2019 winner stood out last year as the second best amateur at The Masters. He also had the chance to play six events on the PGA TOUR where he made two cuts.
Horacio León (Chile): He won the Quito Open presented by Diners Club in 2018 which allowed him to play the Korn Ferry Tour in 2019, where he played 15 events, with a top-10 and two other top-25s, but at the end of the season he lost the card. In PGA TOUR Latinoamérica he played 64 tournaments with 1 win and three top-10s.
Maximiliano Godoy (Argentina): He played all eight PGA TOUR Latinoamérica seasons, and 108 tournaments played. He finished 71st in the Order of Merit in 2019. He has eleven top-10 in his career on Tour.
Aaron Terrazas (Mexico): He arrives to Cañuelas after finishing second at the Latin America Amateur Championship, played in Mayakoba, Mexico, two weeks ago. He still maintains amateur status and will look for the first step in Cañuelas to begin his professional career
