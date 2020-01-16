Du Toit fires a 64, takes one-shot lead into final round in Mexico

MAZATLÁN, Mexico—With a round that featured two eagles and five birdies for a low-of-the-day, 8-under 64, Jared Du Toit of Canada charged to the top of the leaderboard Saturday afternoon at the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Qualifying Tournament Mexico. The 24-year old got to 17-under 199 to move one-shot ahead of Anthony Paolucci of Dallas, Texas. Paolucci recorded his only bogey of the day on 17 for a round of 68 that prevented him from remaining in a tie for the lead for the third consecutive day.

At 1-under for the day thru 10 holes, Danny List of Perth, Australia, recorded seven 3s on his final eight holes to fire a 7-under 65 that allowed him to charge into the third spot, three strokes behind Du Toit. Mexico’s own Juan Carlos Benítez birdied two of his last three holes for a 6-under 66 that moved him into a tie for fourth along with Americans Brendon Doyle, 70, and Jacob Loya, 71. Loya had entered the day tied for the lead with Paolucci, but now trails by four.

Du Toit began the day with an upsetting par at the first, a 541-yard par-5 that plays down wind. “I hit two great shots and I had 30 feet for eagle and I ended up three-putting. That set a little fire under me and that kind of got me going,” said the Kimberley, B.C., native, who went on to collect birdies on Nos. 2 and 4.

After making his only bogey of the day at the par-3 6th, Du Toit went eagle-par-eagle to close the front nine. On No. 7, a 558-yard par-5, he sank a 25-footer and then hit a terrific drive to about six feet and made the putt for a 2 at the 383-yard par-4.

“On the back I just played pretty clean the whole time, just tried to make the game simple,” he said about a stretch in which he made birdies on Nos. 11, 14 and 18 in winds gusting to about 10 mph. “The first two days (the wind) was pretty calm, maybe a half club wind, but today I would say it was a full club wind for most of the day. It was a different challenge out there, but I hit it really well and putted well. Doesn’t matter what the conditions are like, if you do those things you are going to have success.”

Estrella del Mar has been a good fit for Du Toit, who also came here to successfully earn PGA TOUR Latinoamérica status in 2018 and 2019. His first time around he finished solo fourth, while last year he walked away with conditional status after tying for 22nd.

“I’m going to try to win this thing... I can’t control what anybody else does, but I’m going to try to control my golf ball,” said the player who will share the last pairing with Paolucci and List, starting at 11:50 a.m. off No. 1 Friday.

Did you know Jared Du Toit tied for ninth in his first PGA TOUR career start as a 21-year old amateur? As the highest-ranked Canadian in the World Amateur Golf Ranking (No. 60), he was awarded a sponsor exemption at the 2016 RBC Canadian Open. He immediately garnered notice with an opening-round, 5-under 67 that left him one stroke off the lead. With scores of 71-70 in the second and third rounds, respectively, he remained one stroke off the lead after each round. Paired in final-group Sunday with TOUR veteran and 54-hole leader Brandt Snedeker, he posted a 1-under 71 to finish at 9-under 279 and earn the Gary Cowan Award as low amateur.

Key Information

With 18 holes to play, there are 36 players in position to earn PGA TOUR Latinoamérica status for the 2020 season. Below is a breakdown of the various rewards that the players inside the top 35 (and ties) can earn by the end of this week at Estrella del Mar Golf & Resort: