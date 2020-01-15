Texas natives Paolucci, Loya tied for the halfway lead in Mexico

MAZATLÁN, Mexico—Jacob Loya of El Paso, Texas, fired a low-of-the-day, 7-under 65 late in the afternoon to join Anthony Paolucci of Dallas, who posted a 4-under 68 earlier in the day, in a tie for the lead halfway through the 2020 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Qualifying Tournament Mexico. Loya and Paolucci moved to 12-under 132, one stroke ahead of Brendon Doyle of Louisville, Ky. He carded a 69, while Josh Seiple of Castle Rock, Colo., shot 68 to trail by two. Aaron Whalen of Scottsdale, Ariz., 69, and Canadian Jared Du Toit (68) are tied for fifth, at 9-under.

Teeing off on No. 1 at 7:50 a.m., Paolucci kept his solid pace with a birdie-birdie start before three-putting for bogey on No. 3. After two pars, he picked up the pace again by hitting a 130-yard pitching-wedge approach to within four feet at the par-3 sixth. That was the first of four birdies in a span of five holes (Nos. 6, 7, 9 and 10).

“I made about a 20-footer (on 10) for a birdie that was kind of a bonus. (I was) just hitting a lot of greens, and the putter was feeling pretty good too,” he said about a stretch that moved him to 13-under for the tournament.

With a chance to open some room at the top, Paolucci went bogey-bogey on Nos. 13 and 14. “I hit a poor shot on 13 and didn’t get up and down from the right bunker, and then I three-putted 14 but bounced back with good pars on 15 and 16,” said Paolucci, who closed his day by making a birdie at No. 18. and then I birdied 18. The 27-year old is determined to claim back status on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, a Tour where he won the historic Abierto OSDE del Centro in Cordoba, Argentina, in 2016.



Coming off an opening 67, Loya teed off at noon and just as Paolucci did, started the round with consecutive birdies and a bogey at the third. “On No. 3, I got a little carried away going for that pin, but aside from that I kept it pretty solid. I mean, I didn’t really make too many mistakes, and the ones that I did, I kind of recovered from,” said Loya, who birdied Nos. 6, 7, 8, 10, 14 and 15 to reach the top of the leaderboard.

The 27-year old has never had PGA TOUR Latinoamérica status, having unsuccessfully tried for membership at several Qualifying Tournaments, starting in 2016. This is his fourth consecutive year playing the Mexico qualifier, where his best finish was a tie for 61st last year. “(I) just kind of matured a little bit. I mean, finally it’s turning to play the way I kind of always thought I could, instead of just holding myself back from it. It’s pretty nice not being in my own way and just letting myself go out there and having fun,” said Loya.