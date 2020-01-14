-
Three-way tie for the opening-round lead in Mexico
January 14, 2020
By Communications, PGATOURLA.COM
- With a record of one victory in 64 career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica starts, a good performance was expected out of Anthony Paolucci, and he didn’t disappoint. (Enrique Berardi/PGA TOUR)
MAZATLÁN, Mexico—Firing rounds of 8-under par 64 to start the 2020 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Qualifying Tournament Mexico, Brendon Doyle and Anthony Paolucci of the U.S. and Kaleb Gorbahn of Canada had very enjoyable Tuesday afternoons at Estrella Del Mar Beach & Golf Resort. The trio of co-leaders finished the day two shots ahead of Americans Aaron Whalen, Josh Sedeno, Michael McGowan, Steven Ihm and Josh Seiple, who all posted 66s in the afternoon.
Jared Du Toit of Canada and Jacob Loya of the U.S., who both shot 5-under 67s to share the lead after the morning wave, finished the day tied for the ninth spot along with Americans Daniel Hudson, Ian Maxwell and Tyler Ostrovsky.
Doyle, an Indiana University alum, got things going with a string of three birdies between Nos. 12 and 14 that included a chip-in on the 13th. “When I chipped that in, I hit a bad tee shot and got lucky. I had a good look at the pin, and that kind of jumpstarted my round for sure,” said the Louisville, Ky., native.
Doyle added birdies on 15 and 16 to make the turn at 5-under. On the front side he birdied Nos. 4, 7 and 9, hitting the green at the drivable 383-yard par-4 that played as his last hole. “I didn’t make any mistakes really; it was easy today,” said the only man to produce a bogey-free round among the co-leading trio.
With a record of one victory in 64 career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica starts, a good performance was expected out of Paolucci, and he didn’t disappoint. “I played very solid, except one bogey (on 12, his third hole of the day). The wind didn’t pick up until the last few holes for us, so that’s probably a good break (because) I know the wind can blow out here,” said the 27-year old Dallas resident.
Paolucci opened with birdies on Nos. 10 and 11 before making his only bogey of the day on 12. With birdies on 13 and 16, he made the turn at 3-under and then collected an unexpected birdie at the first. “In the past I have struggled on that hole, and I made about a 12-footer for birdie and that’s a hole where you really want to get one. That kept the momentum going for the rest of the day and set up a good finish for me,” he said about a round he closed by birdieing four of his last five holes (Nos. 5, 6, 7 and 9).
Coming off a little break, Kaleb Gorbahn of Smithers, B.C., Canada, didn’t come in as confident as today’s 64 could imply. “When I got over here I wasn’t hitting the ball well. I had a little panic attack in the range last night and it was nice to get under par early and I just rode the momentum”, said the man who birdied 11, 13, 14, 15 and 17 to shoot 5-under on his first nine.
Gorbahn had four more birdies on the front (1, 5, 7 and 9) with only one bogey on 6. “I honestly think that we got the best of the draw. Yeah, it got a bit windy on the back nine, but coming in on the front nine with the wind coming down you are able to make some birdies and I did a really good job at that”, said the 23-year old who graduated from the University of Nevada, Reno, before turning pro in September of 2018.
Did you know Anthony Paolucci entered his first professional Qualifying Tournament as an amateur while attending the University of Southern California, in 2013? He advanced to final stage of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament and tied for 95th. The following year, Paolucci chose to return to Los Angeles for another year at USC and did not make any Korn Ferry Tour starts.
Key Information
Players competing at this event are looking to secure PGA TOUR Latinoamérica status for the 2020 season that will begin on March 5 at this same venue in Mazatlán, Mexico. Below is a breakdown of the various rewards players can earn this week:
Finish Position
Status
Medalist
Exempt for the entire 2020 season
2nd through 12th (no ties)
Fully exempt for the first half of the 2020 season
13th through 35th (plus ties)
Conditionally exempt for the first half of the 2020 season
There were 33 scores in the 60s and 51 scores under par in the opening round. The scoring average for the day came at 71.08 (-0.91).
Brendon Doyle (64), Josh Sedeno (66), Steven Ihm (66), Josh Seiple (66), Daniel Hudson (67), Li Wang (68) and Tyler Torano (69) were the only players to record bogey-free rounds Tuesday.
Battling a stomachache that has been bothering him for the past three days, Juan Carlos Benítez of Puebla, Mexico, managed to card a 3-under 69 to tie for 22nd. The 27-year old won a 54-hole Mexico Tour event at this venue last month, shooting 21-under to claim his first win as a pro. Although he has already earned conditional status for the 2020 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season via the 2019 Dev Series Final, Benítez decided to play this event hoping to secure guaranteed starts.
There are five Latin American players competing this week. The following are their scores and positions thru 18 holes of play at Estrella del Mar:
Pos.
Name
Scores
T22
Juan Carlos Benítez (Mexico)
69 (-3)
T58
Mario Luján (Mexico)
73 (+1)
T68
José Méndez (Costa Rica)
74 (+2)
T73
José Luis Muñoz (Peru) amateur
75 (+3)
T79
José Luis Martínez (Mexico) amateur
77 (+5)
Quotable
“This last year I was just playing a lot of Monday qualifiers. (I) played one Korn Ferry Tour event last year, and I have been doing mini tour stuff but decided that I needed to get status somewhere and decided to come down here”—Brendon Doyle
“Last year was kind of a weird year. I got hurt multiple times, but I feel healthy now. Even though my results haven’t panned out after I won in Cordoba (Argentina) in 2016, I still feel that I’m fully capable of playing at the next level. You have to go through the steps, and unfortunately I lost my status on this Tour and I have to kind of start over and I’m still positive,”—Anthony Paolucci
“(It’s my) first time, and I’m enjoying it down here. It’s like a little vacation for me. I have never experienced this kind of grass, I have played on Bermuda (before), but it’s a little different than anything I have played on in Canada and Arizona. It was a little bit of an adjustment, but I mean, we are staying near the water and it’s beautiful and everybody is friendly, and I’m really enjoying it. Hopefully I can keep this up four days and play out here full time”—Kaleb Gorbahn
Tournament Fast Fact
This is the fifth consecutive year of this PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Qualifying Tournament at Estrella del Mar Condos Beach & Golf Resort in Mazatlán, Mexico. Home of the Mazatlán Open between 2014 and 2016, this venue will also be hosting the Estrella del Mar Open, the opening event of the 2020 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season (March 5-8).
First-Round Weather Report
Mostly cloudy. High of 82. Light NW wind for most of the day, gusting to 11 mph in the afternoon.View this post on Instagram
