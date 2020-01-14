Three-way tie for the opening-round lead in Mexico

MAZATLÁN, Mexico—Firing rounds of 8-under par 64 to start the 2020 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Qualifying Tournament Mexico, Brendon Doyle and Anthony Paolucci of the U.S. and Kaleb Gorbahn of Canada had very enjoyable Tuesday afternoons at Estrella Del Mar Beach & Golf Resort. The trio of co-leaders finished the day two shots ahead of Americans Aaron Whalen, Josh Sedeno, Michael McGowan, Steven Ihm and Josh Seiple, who all posted 66s in the afternoon.

Jared Du Toit of Canada and Jacob Loya of the U.S., who both shot 5-under 67s to share the lead after the morning wave, finished the day tied for the ninth spot along with Americans Daniel Hudson, Ian Maxwell and Tyler Ostrovsky.

Doyle, an Indiana University alum, got things going with a string of three birdies between Nos. 12 and 14 that included a chip-in on the 13th. “When I chipped that in, I hit a bad tee shot and got lucky. I had a good look at the pin, and that kind of jumpstarted my round for sure,” said the Louisville, Ky., native.

Doyle added birdies on 15 and 16 to make the turn at 5-under. On the front side he birdied Nos. 4, 7 and 9, hitting the green at the drivable 383-yard par-4 that played as his last hole. “I didn’t make any mistakes really; it was easy today,” said the only man to produce a bogey-free round among the co-leading trio.

With a record of one victory in 64 career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica starts, a good performance was expected out of Paolucci, and he didn’t disappoint. “I played very solid, except one bogey (on 12, his third hole of the day). The wind didn’t pick up until the last few holes for us, so that’s probably a good break (because) I know the wind can blow out here,” said the 27-year old Dallas resident.

Paolucci opened with birdies on Nos. 10 and 11 before making his only bogey of the day on 12. With birdies on 13 and 16, he made the turn at 3-under and then collected an unexpected birdie at the first. “In the past I have struggled on that hole, and I made about a 12-footer for birdie and that’s a hole where you really want to get one. That kept the momentum going for the rest of the day and set up a good finish for me,” he said about a round he closed by birdieing four of his last five holes (Nos. 5, 6, 7 and 9).

Coming off a little break, Kaleb Gorbahn of Smithers, B.C., Canada, didn’t come in as confident as today’s 64 could imply. “When I got over here I wasn’t hitting the ball well. I had a little panic attack in the range last night and it was nice to get under par early and I just rode the momentum”, said the man who birdied 11, 13, 14, 15 and 17 to shoot 5-under on his first nine.

Gorbahn had four more birdies on the front (1, 5, 7 and 9) with only one bogey on 6. “I honestly think that we got the best of the draw. Yeah, it got a bit windy on the back nine, but coming in on the front nine with the wind coming down you are able to make some birdies and I did a really good job at that”, said the 23-year old who graduated from the University of Nevada, Reno, before turning pro in September of 2018.

Did you know Anthony Paolucci entered his first professional Qualifying Tournament as an amateur while attending the University of Southern California, in 2013? He advanced to final stage of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament and tied for 95th. The following year, Paolucci chose to return to Los Angeles for another year at USC and did not make any Korn Ferry Tour starts.

Key Information

Players competing at this event are looking to secure PGA TOUR Latinoamérica status for the 2020 season that will begin on March 5 at this same venue in Mazatlán, Mexico. Below is a breakdown of the various rewards players can earn this week: