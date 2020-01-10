Crouch comes from behind, claims medalist honors at Weston Hills

WESTON, Florida—University of Florida alum A.J. Crouch fired a bogey-free, 4-under 68 in tough, windy conditions to come from behind and claim medalist honors at the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Qualifying Tournament at The Club at Weston Hills. Trailing by two shots with 18 holes to play, Crouch finished the week at 10-under 278 for a two-shot win over fellow American Piri Borja, who posted a 69. As tournament medalist, Crouch earned exempt status for the entire 2020 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season.

Outright leader through 54 holes, Brad Schneider of Brandon, Fla., carded a 73 to finish three off the pace, in solo third. Conner Godsey, of Jacksonville Beach, Fla., shot 69 to join Linus Lilliedahl of Sandviken, Sweden, who posted a 70, in a tie for fourth at 6-under. A stroke back, Puerto Rico’s Edward Figueroa, shot 70 to be joined by Americans Tom Nettles (70) and Colin Monagle (73) in a tie for sixth.

University of Connecticut alum Chris Wiatr shot 73 to finish solo ninth, with Josh Lee (70), Chris Korte (72) and Michael VanDenter (72) tying for 10th to complete the group of players spread between the second-and-12th place who secured exempt status for the events set for the first half of the season.

The following 25 players, spread between a tie for 13th and a tie for 35th, earned conditional status for the first half of the season.

“I knew it was going to be tough, so I just came out and tried to make as many pars as I could and take the birdies when they came. Ultimately that’s what did it because at no point was I thinking about winning until I got on the last green safely,” said Crouch, who survived the strong wind without a blemish on his scorecard.

The 26-year old from Jacksonville, Fla., followed a birdie at the first with a string of 10 pars. Then, he put together a critical run of birdie-birdie-par-birdie between holes 12 and 15 that locked up the win.

His thoughts about the windy conditions at The Club at Weston Hills? “It’s just survival man. If you have to make a bogey, make a bogey. I just tried to hit the center of every green, and luckily I was putting really well. I just had a lot of good par saves with the putter, and I just tried to hit as many greens as I could,” added Crouch.

After going birdie-birdie-eagle from Nos. 10 to 12 to get to 7-under for the day, Borja moved to 12-under for the tournament and seemed to be on his way to victory.

“Everything was dropping, I was hitting great shots, but I had a little hiccup on 15. [Officials] moved the tee boxes around, and I didn’t get a good enough line where I wanted to hit it and I ended up hitting it in the water and made a bad score there,” Borja said about a triple bogey he followed with a bogey at the last to lose his grasp of the lead.