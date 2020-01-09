-
Schneider moves ahead in windy day at Weston Hills
January 09, 2020
By Communications, PGATOURLA.COM
- Schneider, 31, is a native of Brandon, Fla., who graduated from the University of Central Florida in 2012. (PGA TOUR)
WESTON, Florida—The windy conditions made it tough Thursday at the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Qualifying Tournament at The Club at Weston Hills. With the wind blowing at 20 mph, new tournament leader Brad Schneider was one of only two players to shoot a day-low, 2-under 70. The 31-year old improved to 8-under 208 and holds a two-shot lead over fellow Americans A.J. Crouch, who carded a 71, and second-round leader Colin Monagle, who posted a 75.
Chris Wiatr, 73, and Piri Borja, 74, trail by three in a tie for fourth, while Preston Cole, 72, and Linus Lilliedahl of Sweden, 72, share the sixth spot a shot further back. Including Edward Figueroa of Puerto Rico, seven other players will enter the final round trailing by five in a tie for eighth place.
“It was blowing out there for sure. I mean, almost a two-club wind all day,” said Schneider, who entered the day trailing by three and in a tie for third after rounds of 70-68.
A former Korn Ferry Tour member, where he has made 44 career starts, and the Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada, where he played 11 events in 2016, Schneider trusted his ball-striking Thursday.
Starting on No. 10 early in the afternoon, Schneider birdied Nos. 12 and 14 before making a bogey on No. 15. A birdie on No. 17 allowed him to make the turn at 2-under. He went on to shoot even-par on the front, with a bogey on No. 1 and a birdie on No. 7.
“I’ve been hitting it good, and I hit good again today. Actually my only bogeys were two three-putts. I hit it really solid, kept the ball away from trouble and managed pretty well today to shoot 2-under,” said the Brandon, Fla., native who graduated from the University of Central Florida in 2012.
In the lead for the first 36 holes, Colin Monagle slowed to a 3-over 75 that featured a double bogey on No. 11 and a triple bogey on the 16th. “The scorecard does not reflect how well I played today. I had two holes where I kind of hit a bad shot, and had a bad break, and then I turned a bogey into a lot worse,” said the 28-year old from Jacksonville, Fla.
Did you know Brad Schneider has played eight tournaments in Latin America? As a member of the Korn Ferry Tour he played events in Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Panama between 2014 and 2015. His best finishes in those starts were a tie for ninth at the 2014 El Bosque Mexico Championship and tie for 12th at the 2014 Brasil Champions presented by HSBC.
Key Information
Players competing at this event are looking to secure PGA TOUR Latinoamérica status for the 2020 season that will begin on March 5th in Mazatlán, Mexico. Below is a breakdown of the various rewards players can earn this week:
Finish Position
Status
Medalist
Exempt for the entire 2020 season
2nd through 12th (no ties)
Fully exempt for the first half of the 2020 season
13th through 35th (plus ties)
Conditionally exempt for the first half of the 2020 season
Leading at 8-under, Brad Schneider will be joined by A.J. Crouch and Colin Monagle (both 6-under) in the last grouping Friday. They are schedule to start the final round off No. 1 at 12:20 p.m., EST.
Nicholas Latimer-Zabor had three birdies and one bogey to share the low-round-of-the-day honors, with tournament leader Brad Schneider. Entering the day in a tie for 34th, at even-par, Latimer-Zabor advanced 19 spots and will enter the final round tied for 15th, at 2-under.
Players recorded 25 rounds in the 60s over the first two rounds, but there were none Thursday. The following is the scoring averages per round at the 7,060-yard par-72 Tour Course at The Club at Weston Hills:
Round
Scoring Avg.
First Round
73.81
Second Round
73.52
Third Round
75.67
With Jarred Garcia, Josh Brown and Matthew Crockett withdrawing, the field is down to 97 players heading into the final round.
Linus Lilliedahl of Sandviken, Sweden, remains the leading international player. After rounds of 69-71, he posted a 72 Thursday to move into a tie for sixth, at 4-under. Only a stroke behind Lilliedahl, Edward Figueroa remains the leading Latin American. The Puerto Rican carded a third-round 71 to gain 12 spots on the leaderboard. He will begin the final round trailing by five, in a tie for eighth. Colombia’s Juan Pablo Arrazola (tied for 70th, at 12-over) and Edgardo Arrazola (tied for 86th, at 15-over) are the other Latin American competing this week.
This is one of four PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Qualifying Tournaments for the 2020 season. The Tour is also playing simultaneously at Mission Inn’s El Campeon Course in Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla., this week. The other two qualifiers will be played in Mazatlán, Mexico (next week) and Buenos Aires, Argentina (January 28-31).
Quotable
“I knew it was going to blow today and tomorrow, and I thought if I shot anything in the red I would have the chance at medalist and being fully exempt for the season. That was the goal coming in, and we’ll have a shot at it tomorrow.”—Brad Schneider
“There’s no difference between first and 10th this week, everybody gets into every event as long as you can get in the first half. The main goal is a top-10 finish, winning is great, but top-10 is what everybody is really playing for.”—Colin Monagle
Tournament Fast Fact
The top-35 players and those tied for 35th will earn PGA TOUR Latinoamérica status for the 2020 season at the conclusion of this event.
Third-Round Weather Report
Partially cloudy. High of 77. Wind E at 20 mph.
