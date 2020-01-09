Schneider moves ahead in windy day at Weston Hills

WESTON, Florida—The windy conditions made it tough Thursday at the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Qualifying Tournament at The Club at Weston Hills. With the wind blowing at 20 mph, new tournament leader Brad Schneider was one of only two players to shoot a day-low, 2-under 70. The 31-year old improved to 8-under 208 and holds a two-shot lead over fellow Americans A.J. Crouch, who carded a 71, and second-round leader Colin Monagle, who posted a 75.

Chris Wiatr, 73, and Piri Borja, 74, trail by three in a tie for fourth, while Preston Cole, 72, and Linus Lilliedahl of Sweden, 72, share the sixth spot a shot further back. Including Edward Figueroa of Puerto Rico, seven other players will enter the final round trailing by five in a tie for eighth place.

“It was blowing out there for sure. I mean, almost a two-club wind all day,” said Schneider, who entered the day trailing by three and in a tie for third after rounds of 70-68.

A former Korn Ferry Tour member, where he has made 44 career starts, and the Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada, where he played 11 events in 2016, Schneider trusted his ball-striking Thursday.

Starting on No. 10 early in the afternoon, Schneider birdied Nos. 12 and 14 before making a bogey on No. 15. A birdie on No. 17 allowed him to make the turn at 2-under. He went on to shoot even-par on the front, with a bogey on No. 1 and a birdie on No. 7.

“I’ve been hitting it good, and I hit good again today. Actually my only bogeys were two three-putts. I hit it really solid, kept the ball away from trouble and managed pretty well today to shoot 2-under,” said the Brandon, Fla., native who graduated from the University of Central Florida in 2012.

In the lead for the first 36 holes, Colin Monagle slowed to a 3-over 75 that featured a double bogey on No. 11 and a triple bogey on the 16th. “The scorecard does not reflect how well I played today. I had two holes where I kind of hit a bad shot, and had a bad break, and then I turned a bogey into a lot worse,” said the 28-year old from Jacksonville, Fla.

Did you know Brad Schneider has played eight tournaments in Latin America? As a member of the Korn Ferry Tour he played events in Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Panama between 2014 and 2015. His best finishes in those starts were a tie for ninth at the 2014 El Bosque Mexico Championship and tie for 12th at the 2014 Brasil Champions presented by HSBC.

Key Information

Players competing at this event are looking to secure PGA TOUR Latinoamérica status for the 2020 season that will begin on March 5th in Mazatlán, Mexico. Below is a breakdown of the various rewards players can earn this week: