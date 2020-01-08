-
-
Monagle opens two-shot lead at Weston Hills
-
January 08, 2020
By Communications, PGATOURLA.COM
- January 08, 2020
- Colin Monagle had an eagle, five birdies and a triple bogey this Wednesday morning at The Club at Weston Hills. (Enrique Berardi/PGA TOUR)
WESTON, Florida—Tied for the lead after an opening 67, Colin Monagle of Jacksonville, Fla., carded a 4-under 68 Wednesday morning to secure the outright lead halfway through the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Qualifying Tournament at The Club at Weston Hills. At 9-under 135 for the week, the 28-year old holds a two-shot lead over Piri Borja of Las Vegas, Nev.
Tied for the 24th spot after an opening 71, Borja charged with a bogey-free, 6-under 66, the lowest round through 36 holes at the qualifying event that will award PGA TOUR Latinoamérica 2020 status to the top-35 and ties following the completion of the 72-hole tournament.
Elliott Grayson (67), Brad Schneider (68) and Chris Wiatr (69) moved into a tie for third, where they trail the leader by three. Four other players are four behind in a tie for the sixth spot.
Starting off No. 10 at 7:50 a.m., Monagle got things going quickly, making birdies on Nos. 11, 12 and 14. A poor tee shot on No. 15 proved costly, as he went on to record a triple bogey-7 to get back to even-par for the day.
“I got off to a good start, but I didn’t hit a good tee shot on 15, which didn’t set up that hole well. Other than that I played solid; I made a lot of 10-15 footers to keep the round going,” said Monagle.
He got things back on track with birdies on Nos. 1 and 2 and then had a chip-in for eagle at the par-5 seventh for a clean front nine. “The eagle on seven was nice. I hit it just right of the green and took a little 50-degree (wedge) and bumped it into the hill and it went in,” said the University of Jacksonville alum who has played on both PGA TOUR Latinoamérica and the Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada since turning pro in 2015.
Did you know Piri Borja has deep Latin American roots? His father, Chico Borja, was born in Ecuador, while his mother, Cuqui Borja, is a native of Cuba.Piri Borja carded the lowest round of the day on Wednesday. (Enrique Berardi/PGA TOUR)
Key Information
Two years ago, Colin Monagle was the runner-up at the 2018 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Qualifying Tournament held at Pilará Golf Club in Argentina. He tied for first with Chile’s Cristóbal Del Solar before losing a sudden-death playoff for medalist honors. That year he went on to make the cut in four of his eight starts on Tour, with a tie for 25th his best showing, at the Molino Cañuelas Championship in Argentina.
Piri Borja is looking to earn PGA TOUR Latinoamérica status for the fourth consecutive year. He joined the Tour at the 2017 Q-School in Sebring, Fla., playing 21 events over the past three seasons. His best year on Tour came in 2018, when a fourth place finish at the BMW Jamaica Classic allowed him to close the season ranked 51st on the Order of Merit.
University of Connecticut alum Chris Wiatr, tied for third after back-to-back 69s, will join Monagle and Borja in the final grouping Thursday. They are scheduled to start off No. 1 at 12:30 p.m. The 26-year old Wiatr won the 2019 Vermont Open by five shots in June.
Linus Lilliedahl of Sandviken, Sweden, is the only non-U.S. player currently inside the top 10. After rounds of 69-71, he is one of five players tied for 10th, at 4-under. The 24-year old who attended the University of Missouri has no previous experience on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.
Paul Park entered the day tied for the lead with Monagle. He got to 7-under for the tournament through 30 holes but had a rough finishing stretch, with three bogeys and two double bogeys to card a 77. At even-par 144, he holds a piece of the 34th spot.
Glenn Workman used a 6-iron from 185 yards to record hole-in-one at the par-3 No. 11 Wednesday morning. He was unable to take much advantage of the second ace of his career, as he carded a 74 to slip into a tie for 51st at 2-over.
Edward Figueroa remains the best of three Latin American players in the field. The Puerto Rican followed an opening 69 that had him tied for sixth with a 73 to drop into a tie for 20th, at 2-under. The other Latin Americans in the field are the Arrazola brothers, Edgardo (tied for 60th, at 5-over) and Juan Pablo (tied for 80th, at 9-over). The young Colombians are members at The Club at Weston Hills.
With officials disqualifying David Van Horn and Zach Weaver withdrawing, the field is down to 100 players heading into the final 36 holes.
There were 32 rounds in red numbers Wednesday, down from 34 Tuesday. However, the scoring average improved from 73.81 to 73.52.
Players competing at this event are looking to secure PGA TOUR Latinoamérica status for the 2020 season that will begin on March 5th in Mazatlán, Mexico. Below is a breakdown of the various rewards players can earn this week:
Finish Position
Status
Medalist
Exempt for the entire 2020 season
2nd through 12th (no ties)
Fully exempt for the first half of the 2020 season
13th through 35th (plus ties)
Conditionally exempt for the first half of the 2020 season
This is one of four PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Qualifying Tournaments for the 2020 season. The Tour is also playing simultaneously at Mission Inn’s El Campeon Course in Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla., this week. The other two qualifiers will be played in Mazatlán, Mexico (January 14-17) and Buenos Aires, Argentina (January 28-31).
Quotable
“Looks like it’s going to be real windy the next few days. It’s going to be a dog fight over the next two days to get it around.”—Colin Monagle on how the forecasted windy conditions could impact this event on Thursday and Friday
“The day was pretty similar to yesterday. It wasn’t too windy, and I felt the course was open to low scores. I struck the ball nicely, and my putter was pretty hot. Everything went well, I feel pretty relaxed and hopefully I can keep doing the same [Thursday].”—Piri Borja following a tournament-low 66 in the second round
“The greens are in great shape, so there’s a good opportunity to sink many putts and keep making birdies.”—Piri Borja
Tournament Fast Fact
This is one of two PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Qualifying Tournaments being played this week in the U.S. Including these two, the Tour has staged 27 Qualifying Tournaments since 2012.
Second-Round Weather Report
Mostly cloudy. High of 76. Wind NE at 13 mph.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.