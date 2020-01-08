Monagle opens two-shot lead at Weston Hills

Key Information

Two years ago, Colin Monagle was the runner-up at the 2018 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Qualifying Tournament held at Pilará Golf Club in Argentina. He tied for first with Chile’s Cristóbal Del Solar before losing a sudden-death playoff for medalist honors. That year he went on to make the cut in four of his eight starts on Tour, with a tie for 25th his best showing, at the Molino Cañuelas Championship in Argentina.

Piri Borja is looking to earn PGA TOUR Latinoamérica status for the fourth consecutive year. He joined the Tour at the 2017 Q-School in Sebring, Fla., playing 21 events over the past three seasons. His best year on Tour came in 2018, when a fourth place finish at the BMW Jamaica Classic allowed him to close the season ranked 51st on the Order of Merit.

University of Connecticut alum Chris Wiatr, tied for third after back-to-back 69s, will join Monagle and Borja in the final grouping Thursday. They are scheduled to start off No. 1 at 12:30 p.m. The 26-year old Wiatr won the 2019 Vermont Open by five shots in June.

Linus Lilliedahl of Sandviken, Sweden, is the only non-U.S. player currently inside the top 10. After rounds of 69-71, he is one of five players tied for 10th, at 4-under. The 24-year old who attended the University of Missouri has no previous experience on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.

Paul Park entered the day tied for the lead with Monagle. He got to 7-under for the tournament through 30 holes but had a rough finishing stretch, with three bogeys and two double bogeys to card a 77. At even-par 144, he holds a piece of the 34th spot.

Glenn Workman used a 6-iron from 185 yards to record hole-in-one at the par-3 No. 11 Wednesday morning. He was unable to take much advantage of the second ace of his career, as he carded a 74 to slip into a tie for 51st at 2-over.

Edward Figueroa remains the best of three Latin American players in the field. The Puerto Rican followed an opening 69 that had him tied for sixth with a 73 to drop into a tie for 20th, at 2-under. The other Latin Americans in the field are the Arrazola brothers, Edgardo (tied for 60th, at 5-over) and Juan Pablo (tied for 80th, at 9-over). The young Colombians are members at The Club at Weston Hills.

With officials disqualifying David Van Horn and Zach Weaver withdrawing, the field is down to 100 players heading into the final 36 holes.

There were 32 rounds in red numbers Wednesday, down from 34 Tuesday. However, the scoring average improved from 73.81 to 73.52.

Players competing at this event are looking to secure PGA TOUR Latinoamérica status for the 2020 season that will begin on March 5th in Mazatlán, Mexico. Below is a breakdown of the various rewards players can earn this week: