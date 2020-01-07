Monagle, Park share opening-round lead at Weston Hills

WESTON, Florida— Colin Monagle of Jacksonville, Fla., and Paul Park of Wayne, N.J., posted rounds of 5-under 67 Tuesday afternoon to share the lead after the opening round of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Qualifying Tournament at The Club at Weston Hills. Monagle recorded five birdies and no bogeys, while Park had seven birdies and two bogeys. The co-leaders finished the day one shot ahead of Eric Beringer, Chris Korte and Jake Marriott.

Trailing the leaders by two, Sweden’s Linus Lilliedahl and Puerto Rico’s Edward Figueroa are the leading international players in a six-way tie for the sixth spot. The other 69s came from Stephen Stallings Jr., Chris Wiatr, William Wax and Alex Scott.

“It was nice. I hit it well and made some putts,” said Monagle after his bogey-free performance at the 7,060-yard, par-72 course designed by Robert Trent Jones, Jr.

After making six starts this past season on the Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada, Monagle is hoping for a return to PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, where he was a Q-School runner-up and made eight starts in 2018. The 28-year old started the day with a birdie on No. 1 and then added a trio of birdies between Nos. 7 and 9 to make the turn at 4-under.

“I hit it close on 7, 8 and 9, so that was nice. I had a nice little 9-iron in there on No. 9, so it was cool to finish that side,” said the player whose lone birdie on the back nine came on No. 14.

Also coming from the Mackenzie Tour, where he made 21 starts over the course of the past two seasons, Park was happy to have an opportunity to play. “During the break, I was working out and I kind of hurt my back, so I’m just very pleased and grateful that I’m able to come and play. That was quite a treat to be able to make that many birdies today,” said the Indiana University alum.

Starting off on No. 10, Park birdied three of his first five holes. After bogeying No. 16, he collected four birdies between Nos. 18 and 5 to get to 6-under. A bogey on No. 6, his 15th hole of the day, prevented him from securing the outright lead.

Did you know Colin Monagle spent the first two years of college at Jacksonville University, playing baseball? He was an infielder, playing in 32 games and starting 16. He joined the golf team his sophomore year, playing both sports for one season.

Key Information

Players competing at this event are looking to secure PGA TOUR Latinoamérica status for the 2020 season that will begin on March 5th in Mazatlán, Mexico. Below is a breakdown of the various rewards players can earn this week: