The First Look: 2020 Qualifying Tournament The Club at Weston Hills

THE GOLF COURSE: The Club at Weston Hills has two golf courses. This week, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica will use the Tour Course, a par-72, 7,060-yard layout, for its Qualifying Tournament. Robert Trent Jones, Jr. designed and built the course in 1990. This course has hosted big events such as the PGA TOUR’s Honda Classic four times (1992-95), the Dan Marino Celebrity Invitational (1992-2001) and the LPGA Chrysler Plymouth Tournament of Champions.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Joshua Lee, United States

The 25-year-old seeks to earn PGA TOUR Latinoamérica membership for the third consecutive year. In 2019, he played 12 tournaments, made six cuts and enjoyed a tie for ninth as his best finish (Abierto de Chile presented by Volvo). Earnings of $12,253 left him in 64th on the Order of Merit. In mid-December, Lee traveled to Lima, Peru, to play the Copa Samsung Dev Series Final trying to earn one of the cards offered there for the 2020 season. Unfortunately, the Florida State University graduate was out of the group of players who achieved the goal, which has brought him to Weston this week.

Edward Figueroa, Puerto Rico

The 29-year-old has played 29 career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica events between 2012 and 2019. Last year, Figueroa played in eight tournaments, with his best performance coming at the Bupa Match Play, where he won his first two matches to reach the Round of 16. He lost in the third round to eventual tournament champion Patrick Flavin, 3 and 1. Figueroa’s only top-10 came in 2016 when he tied for ninth at the Lexus Panama Classic.

Cameron Young, United States

In 2019, the 22-year-old played three PGA TOUR Latinoamérica tournaments. Although he made two cuts, with a top-five showing (he tied for fourth at the Termas de Río Hondo Invitational), Young failed to secure his 2020 membership card. Last year, he also qualified for the U.S. Open as the medalist in a regional qualifier. As an amateur, Young was part of the United States team that competed in the 2014 Junior Ryder Cup.

Derek Bard, United States

He arrives to Weston with the aim of returning to a Tour of which he was a part of two years ago. During the 2018 season, Bard played in six tournaments and turned in two top-25s. As an amateur he played in the Masters Tournament and the U.S. Open. In both majors, he missed the cut. He was runner-up of the 2015 U.S. Amateur after losing the final, 7 and 6, to five-time PGA TOUR winner Bryson DeChambeau.

ADDITIONAL NOTES

The breakdown of players by country is as follows: United States (96), Canada (3), France (1), Ireland (1), Puerto Rico (1) and Sweden (1).

In the field, the brothers Edgardo and Juan Pablo Arrazola stand out. Although they were born in Colombia, for family reasons they decided to emigrate to the United States in 2011, where they studied at Cypress Bay High School and were part of the programs of The First Tee Miami. In college, Edgardo attended Florida State University, while Juan Pablo went to St. Thomas University.