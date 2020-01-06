-
The First Look: 2020 Qualifying Tournament Mission Inn Resort and Club
January 06, 2020
By Communications, PGATOURLA.COM
HOWEY-IN-THE-HILLS, Fla. – This week, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica will play one of its four 2020 Qualifying Tournaments, this one at Mission Inn Resort and Club. The Qualifying Tournament, with a field of 108 players, helps determine membership for the 2020 season.
Simultaneously, in Weston, Fla., the Tour is playing another qualifier at Weston Hills Country Club in South Florida. In addition to these two tournaments in the United States, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica has two more Qualifying tournaments scheduled, one in Mazatlan, Mexico (January 14-17), and the other in Buenos Aires, Argentina (January 28-31). The Argentina event is open only to Latin American players.
Also taking place this week is the Mainland China Qualifying Tournament at Foison Golf Club in Guangzhou, China, open to China passport holders. During the next 17 weeks there will be 13 Qualifying Tournaments on the three International Tours—PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, the Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada and the PGA TOUR Series-China.
DATES: January 7-10, 2020
OFFICIAL NAME: Qualifying Tournament Mission Inn Resort and Club
SCHEDULE: One of four official PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Qualifying Tournaments
VENUE: Mission Inn Resort and Club (El Campeón), Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida, United States
PAR/YARDS: 35-37—72, 7,015 yards
CUT: This is a four-round event with no cut
PLAYERS SEEKING MEMBERSHIP STATUS: Here is the breakdown of what players can earn this week with high finishes:
Positions
STATUS
No. 1
Fully exempt on 2020 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica
Nos. 2-12
Fully exempt for first half of 2020 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season
Nos. 13-35 (plus ties)
Conditionally exempt for first half of 2020 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season
THE GOLF COURSE: Historic Mission Inn Resort and Club opened in 1917 as the Floridian Country Club, with one 18-hole course, El Campeón. The resort changed to its current name in 1964, and the club added a second 18 holes, Las Colinas, in 1992. This week, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica players will be competing on the El Campeón Course, a 7,015-yard par-72 designed by George O’Neil.
Charles E. Clark of Troon, Scotland, added enhancements to the course in 1926. El Campeón is one of the oldest golf courses in the southern part of the United States and features orange groves, lakes and elevation of changes of more than 85 feet at various points around the course. There are four par-5s, four par-3s and 10 par-4s. In 2018 and 2019, El Campeón was the site of PGA TOUR Latinoamerica’s U.S. PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament. A year ago, it also hosted one of the Mackenzie Tour’s U.S. Qualifying Tournaments.
THE TOURNAMENT: PGA TOUR Latinoamérica contests four Qualifying Tournaments each year to determine membership for the 2019 season. In the past, only one tournament has been held in the U.S. This is the first time the country will host multiple qualifiers.
Here are the results of the previous U.S. Qualifying Tournaments:
Año Ganador País Campo Lugar Score 2012 Byron Smith EE.UU Doral GC. Miami, Fl 201 (-15) 2013 Jhared Hack EE.UU Sun N'Lake G.C Sebring, Fl 276 (-12) 2014 Peter Campbell Canadá Sun N'Lake G.C. Sebring Fl 281 (-7) 2015 Willy Pumarol Rep. Dominicana Sun N Lake G.C. Sebring, Fl 278 (-10) 2016 Corey Conners Canadá Sun N' Lake G.C. Sebring, Fl 278 (-10) 2017 Hunter Hamrick EE.UU Sun N' Lake G.C. Sebring, Fl 271 (-17) 2018 MJ Maguire EE.UU Mission Inn Resort Howey-In-The-Hills, Fl 277 (-11) 2019
Neal Ajubita
EE.UU Mission Inn Resort Howey-In-The-Hills, Fl 275 (-13)
NOTES ON THE FIELD
This week’s field features players from 10 countries. Here is the breakdown:
U.S. (96), Canada (4), China (1), Finland (1), France (1), Ireland (1), Norway (1), South Africa (1), Spain (1), Sweden (1)
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Toni Hakula, Finland
The Finn by way of the University of Texas has played the three previous seasons on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, winning one tournament and finishing 16th on the 2018 Order of Merit and 72nd a year ago. In his rookie year of 2016, he only made three cuts in 10 appearances. Hakula’s victory came at the 2018 Bupa Match Play, where he won six consecutive matches on his way to the title. In 12 2019 tournaments, Hakula made six cuts—his top finish a tie for 10th at the Diners Club Peru Open in Lima.
Joseph Winslow, United States
Winslow is a PGA TOUR Series-China veteran who played in 14 2018 tournaments, winning once and eventually earning his 2019 Korn Ferry Tour card. The native of Kansas who started his collegiate career at the University of Iowa before transferring to the University of South Florida finished 103rd on last season’s Korn Ferry Tour points list, a tie for 26th his best showing. Late in the year, he combined to make six starts (three each) on PGA TOUR Series-China and PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, with five made cuts.
Charles Wang, China
The native of Beijing played the last two seasons on the Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada, making eight of 21 cuts. His best finish a year ago was a tie for 12th at the Windsor Championship, where one bad round kept him from contending. He shot a second-round, 2-over 73 to go with a 63-67-64 showing in his other three rounds. The Northwestern University graduate also played parts of two seasons on the Korn Ferry Tour, in 2016 and 2017. His best outing was a tie for 59th, at the Rex Hospital Open in North Carolina.
Ben Griffin, United States
Griffin had a solid rookie season on the Mackenzie Tour, finishing eighth on the 2018 Order of Merit—with a victory at the Staal Foundation Open. He parlayed that finish to the 2019 Korn Ferry Tour, where he played in only eight tournaments but made only two cuts, his top finish a tie for 57th at the Rex Hospital Open. He played his college golf at the University of North Carolina with Mackenzie Tour veteran William Register.
