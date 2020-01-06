The First Look: 2020 Qualifying Tournament Mission Inn Resort and Club

NOTES ON THE FIELD

This week’s field features players from 10 countries. Here is the breakdown:

U.S. (96), Canada (4), China (1), Finland (1), France (1), Ireland (1), Norway (1), South Africa (1), Spain (1), Sweden (1)

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Toni Hakula, Finland

The Finn by way of the University of Texas has played the three previous seasons on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, winning one tournament and finishing 16th on the 2018 Order of Merit and 72nd a year ago. In his rookie year of 2016, he only made three cuts in 10 appearances. Hakula’s victory came at the 2018 Bupa Match Play, where he won six consecutive matches on his way to the title. In 12 2019 tournaments, Hakula made six cuts—his top finish a tie for 10th at the Diners Club Peru Open in Lima.

Joseph Winslow, United States

Winslow is a PGA TOUR Series-China veteran who played in 14 2018 tournaments, winning once and eventually earning his 2019 Korn Ferry Tour card. The native of Kansas who started his collegiate career at the University of Iowa before transferring to the University of South Florida finished 103rd on last season’s Korn Ferry Tour points list, a tie for 26th his best showing. Late in the year, he combined to make six starts (three each) on PGA TOUR Series-China and PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, with five made cuts.

Charles Wang, China

The native of Beijing played the last two seasons on the Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada, making eight of 21 cuts. His best finish a year ago was a tie for 12th at the Windsor Championship, where one bad round kept him from contending. He shot a second-round, 2-over 73 to go with a 63-67-64 showing in his other three rounds. The Northwestern University graduate also played parts of two seasons on the Korn Ferry Tour, in 2016 and 2017. His best outing was a tie for 59th, at the Rex Hospital Open in North Carolina.

Ben Griffin, United States

Griffin had a solid rookie season on the Mackenzie Tour, finishing eighth on the 2018 Order of Merit—with a victory at the Staal Foundation Open. He parlayed that finish to the 2019 Korn Ferry Tour, where he played in only eight tournaments but made only two cuts, his top finish a tie for 57th at the Rex Hospital Open. He played his college golf at the University of North Carolina with Mackenzie Tour veteran William Register.