Flavin headed to Hacienda Tres Ríos courtesy of Go Vacaciones
December 30, 2019
By Communications, PGATOURLA.COM
- Patrick Flavin, a 22-year old rising star from Chicago, finished the 2019 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season ranked sixth place on the Order of Merit. (Enrique Berardi/PGA TOUR)
PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico – For his efforts at the 2019 Bupa Match Play, an event he won last June at Iberostar Playa Paraiso, Patrick Flavin was also awarded an all-expenses stay at Hacienda Tres Ríos in Playa Del Carmen. This special prize came courtesy of PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Premier Partner Go Vacaciones.
“Wow! This is a sweet prize!” Flavin said after Go Vacaciones presented him a stay certificate after claiming his first professional win. “I look forward to coming back to Playa del Carmen in 2020 to enjoy what Hacienda Tres Ríos has to offer.”
The 22-year old rising star from Chicago, Illinois, became the recipient of this special prize after winning six matches to be the last man standing at the second edition of the Bupa Match Play. In addition to his first professional win, over the course of his first PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season Flavin went on to collect two other top 3 finishes on his way to a sixth place on the season-ending Order of Merit. He closed the year with a T76 finish at the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament to earn conditional status on that Tour for the 2020 season.
“Patrick’s performance at the Bupa Match Play was superb and we are excited to have him as our guest at Hacienda Tres Ríos, one of our finest properties in Playa del Carmen,” said Erika Garcia, CEO of Go Vacaciones. “He deserves a great celebration after a solid rookie season and we can’t think of a better place for him to rest and relax.”
Hacienda Tres Ríos Resort Spa & Nature Park is an environmentally responsible luxury resort that offers exclusive access to the Tres Ríos Nature Park in the Riviera Maya, with its comprehensive all-inclusive plan. Architecturally acclaimed accommodations, fine dining, and world-class spa services are integrated with breathtaking experiences in Tres Ríos Nature Park. Members and guests can experience luxury with La Herencia Suites’ butler service and access to a private roof garden. They can also tour mangrove forests, swim, snorkel, swim or kayak along winding rivers, or simply unwind on the resort’s tranquil beaches.
About Go Vacaciones
Go Vacaciones is a tourism company dedicated to providing unique and exclusive family vacations in the best national and international destinations. Its service is 100-percent customized and tailored, providing every traveler with the support needed to ensure memorable vacation experiences.View this post on Instagram
