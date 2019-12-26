-
2019: The PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Year in Numbers
December 25, 2019
By Communications, PGATOURLA.COM
The following is a look at the numbers that defined the 2019 season on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.
In 2019, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica played 16 official events in ten countries. The host countries were Argentina, Brazil, Chile, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Jamaica, Mexico, Panama, Peru, and the United States.
Number of official events: 16
Number of host countries: 10
Countries that hosted multiple events: Argentina (five), Mexico (two), Brazil (two)
The Tour saw 15 different winners from five different countries in 2019. Ten of those players were first-time PGA TOUR Latinoamérica champions. Augusto Núñez was the only multiple winner among them, with two wins. The following are a few facts and figures about the 2019 champions:
Winners by country: United States (7), Argentina (4), Colombia (2), Canada (1), Chile (1).
Multiple winner: Augusto Núñez (2).
Wire-to-wire winners: Jared Wolfe (Buenaventura Classic), Augusto Núñez (Shell Championship)
Consecutive wins: None
Largest margin of victory: Augusto Núñez, 6 strokes at Banco del Pacífico Open.
Winners’ ages 25 or younger: Four (4)
Winners in their 20s: Twelve (12)
Winners in their 30s: Four (4)
Youngest champion: Patrick Flavin, 23 years, 3 months, 17 days, at the Bupa Match Play.
Oldest champion: Puma Domínguez, 34 years, 4 months, 20 days, at the Neuquén Argentina Classic
Spicing up the competition, this year Tour players also battled to earn $10,000-dollar bonuses while playing the Zurich Argentina Swing and the Bupa Challenge events.
Zurich Argentina Swing winner: Tom Whitney
Bupa Challenge winner: Jared Wolfe
Order of Merit: Augusto Núñez ($148,734)
Scoring average: Augusto Núñez (68.38)
Top-10 finishes: Augusto Núñez (11)
Sub-par rounds: Augusto Núñez y Tom Whitney (64)
Rounds in the 60s: Augusto Núñez (41)
Consecutive cuts made: Augusto Núñez (15)
Total birdies: Augusto Núñez (291)
Total eagles: Ryan Ruffels (19)
Low 18: Mario Beltrán (61, 11-under) Final Termas de Río Hondo Invitational.
Low 72: Shad Tuten at the 66 JHSF Aberto do Brasil (263, 21-under)
Best birdie streak: Rafa Becker (7) during R2 of 114 VISA Open de Argentina.
Most consecutive rounds par or better: Ryan Ruffels, Augusto Núñez (15)
Holes in One: 13 different players recorded one each (Andrés Echavarría, Herik Machado, Fredrik Lindblom, John Coultas, Hunter Richardson, Greg Eason, Felipe Navarro, Helio Cacimiro, Justin Suh, Ricardo González, Otto Black, Toni Hakula y Nicolo Galletti)
Double Eagles: Will Collins, Skyler Finnell, JC Perello y José Toledo.
Play-offs: Andrés Echavarría (Molino Cañuelas Championship), Puma Domínguez (Neuquén Argentina Classic) y Ricardo Celia (114 VISA Open de Argentina).
Hosting the Buenaventura Classic, the Buenaventura GC in Panama was the toughest course in 2019. The following are the top-five toughest courses:
1. Buenaventura Golf Club (Panama City, Panama) par-72 (+2.347 avg. over par)
2. Cordoba Golf Club (Cordoba, Argentina) par-71 (+1.475)
3. Jockey Club (Buenos Aires, Argentina) par-70 (+1.168)
4. Playa Dorada Golf Course (Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic) par-71 (+0.512)
5. Quito Tennis y Golf Club (Quito, Ecuador) par-72 (+0.480)
