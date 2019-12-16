  • Rhinehart assumes leadership role with PGA TOUR Latinoamérica

    TOUR executive replaces retiring Jack Warfield

  • Todd Rhinehart, who has been heading the Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada since early 2019, is taking on additional responsibilities, assuming a similar position with PGA TOUR Latinoamérica. (PGA TOUR)Todd Rhinehart, who has been heading the Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada since early 2019, is taking on additional responsibilities, assuming a similar position with PGA TOUR Latinoamérica. (PGA TOUR)