Rhinehart assumes leadership role with PGA TOUR Latinoamérica

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida—Long -time PGA TOUR executive Todd Rhinehart, who has been heading the Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada since early 2019, is taking on additional responsibilities, assuming a similar position with PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, the PGA TOUR announced Monday. While Rhinehart will have a dual capacity with the two PGA TOUR International Tours, Vice President Scott Pritchard will take on enhanced duties and assignments with the Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada—both from business and operations standpoints.

Earlier this year, Jack Warfield, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica President, announced his retirement after a 21-year PGA TOUR career, the last eight with him running PGA TOUR Latinoamérica. Rhinehart assumed his position with the Mackenzie Tour in 2019 after serving for seven years as the Executive Director of the PGA TOUR’s CIMB Classic in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

“In Todd, we have a seasoned professional who understands the golf landscape from various perspectives. He has run tournaments, and he has been involved in developing business for the TOUR. He added a new viewpoint this past season as he guided the Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada and oversaw its continued growth,” said Rob Ohno, the PGA TOUR’s Senior Vice President, International Tours. “Todd knows how important tournaments are to the cities where we play, and that’s true in Latin America. He has always had a good rapport with players, which is vital in this role. Jack did so much to build PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, and we know that with Todd’s specific talents and his experience, he will help the Tour continue to grow in the places we play in that part of the world.”

Rhinehart joined the PGA TOUR in 1999, and besides his time in Southeast Asia, he held responsibilities with various World Golf Championships events and the Presidents Cup. It was at the 2003 World Golf Championship – American Express Championship (now the Mexico Championship) that Rhinehart became a fixture in Atlanta. In 2004, he took over as the Executive Director of the season-ending TOUR Championship in Atlanta, a position he held until 2012.

“This is a great opportunity to work on an established Tour that has grown significantly since its inception eight years ago. With a strong team in place, a great 2020 schedule already announced and the fact that we will move to a wraparound schedule for 2020-21, it’s an exciting time to be involved with PGA TOUR Latinoamérica,” said Rhinehart. “While there are many similarities this Tour has with PGA TOUR Canada, I also recognize the differences, and I am ready to build upon the foundation that Jack and his team have established in the region.”

In early December, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica announced its 14-tournament 2020 schedule that begins in March at the Abierto Estrella Del Mar in Mazatlán, Mexico, and concludes in October, with the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Championship. The 2020-21 season will take place over two calendar years, beginning in November 2020 in Argentina, with the remainder of the schedule still to be announced, the season ending in the summer of 2021.