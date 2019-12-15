  • DEVSERIES-LA

    Romero wins Copa Samsung in a playoff

    The Argentine defeat Colombia’s Juan Pablo Luna on second extra hole

  The win also secured Romero with an exemption for the 2020 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season. (Local Media)