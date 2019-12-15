Romero wins Copa Samsung in a playoff

LIMA, Peru—Argentina’s Franco Romero began the final round of the Copa Samsung, Dev Series final, with a six-stroke advantage over Colombia’s Juan Pablo Luna. However, the pressure took its toll, and Romero had more than a few nervous moments before he could lift the champion trophy at La Planicie Country Club.

A 1-under 71 was not enough for Romero to secure the title after 72 holes. Instead, Luna’s second consecutive 65 left Luna tied with Romero at the end of regulation, a sudden-death playoff deciding things. “It was a day of many emotions, one of the most difficult days I've had in my career,” said Romero.

The 24-year-old Romero made bogeys on the 16th and 17th holes, briefly giving Luna the unlikely lead, especially considering where he was when the day began. The Colombian made birdies at Nos. 14 and 15, to take a one-shot advantage. Despite that, on the 18th hole, lined with Peruvian fans who were following the final group, Romero saved his best for last and showed some of the game that delighted fans during the three previous rounds. He put his signature on a must-have birdie, allowing him to match Luna at 16-under.

On the first playoff hole, No. 18, both Romero and Luna made pars. On the second extra hole, again on the par-5 18th, Romero made a two-putt par after hitting the green in regulation. When Luna couldn’t match Romero and made a bogey, the victory was Romero’s.

“When I saw that Juan was failing the putt for a par, I felt a giant relief. I knew that victory depended only on a short putt. Thank God I put it in, and it's over,” said Romero of his winning putt. “This has been a long road, and I feel very happy to achieve this title. It was worth it.

With the win, Romero added his second victory as a professional. His first win came in 2017 when he won the Carlos Franco Invitational, an event that was part of that season’s Dev Series schedule.

The win also secured Romero with an exemption for the 2020 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season. It’s a Tour with which Romero is quite familiar. He’s made 75 career starts, his best result a tie for 11th at the 2013 Abierto OSDE del Centro in Cordoba, Argentina. His best Order of Merit position occurred in 2015 when he finished No. 76, thanks to three top-25s.

“I have high expectations for what 2020 may be for me. This is a Tour that has grown a lot, and the level of play is getting higher. You cannot be low if you want to succeed. I know that working and having the right attitude I can have a chance. We will see what next year brings. For now I am once again happier in Peru,” Romero concluded.

Third place in the Dev Series Final Copa Samsung went to César Costilla, at 13-under 275. The Argentine shot a final-round 61, a new La Planicie 18-hole record. American Eric Steger and Ecuador’s José Andrés Miranda rounded out the top five, the duo joining Romero, Luna and Costilla in the group of players who will have exemptions onto the 2020 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.

Meanwhile, Americans Josh Radcliff, Matt Hutchins and Jason Thresher and Mexicans Patricio Guerra and Rodolfo Cazaubón, achieved full exemption for the first half of the 2020 season of the Tour. Cazaubón, is four times champion in PGA TOUR Latinoamérica and was Player of the Year in 2015.

A group of 12 players from eight different countries finished between the11th and 22nd positions, and they left here with conditional status in 2020, a season that will begin the first week of March with the Estrella del Mar Open in Mazatlan, Mexico.