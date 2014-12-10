How to Join the Tour

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL - Players who want to join PGA TOUR Latinoamérica to have the chance to vie for one of the five spots awarded annually for the Korn Ferry Tour have the following options:

Open Qualifying:

Every PGA TOUR Latinoamérica tournament has a qualifying event tournament at the start of week, where 10 spots come into play. For more information on how to sign up for these qualifications and about specific dates and locations, please contact the tournament.



Sponsor Invitations:

The main sponsor of each event has the right to award invitations to players of their choosing based on their past or perceived future performance.