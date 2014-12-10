-
-
How to Join the Tour
Here you can find all the answers to join PGA TOUR Latinoamérica
-
September 28, 2022
By PGATOUR Latinoamérica , PGATOUR.COM
- September 28, 2022
-
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL - Players who want to join PGA TOUR Latinoamérica to have the chance to vie for one of the five spots awarded annually for the Korn Ferry Tour have the following options:
Open Qualifying:
Every PGA TOUR Latinoamérica tournament has a qualifying event tournament at the start of week, where 10 spots come into play. For more information on how to sign up for these qualifications and about specific dates and locations, please contact the tournament.
Sponsor Invitations:
The main sponsor of each event has the right to award invitations to players of their choosing based on their past or perceived future performance.
Qualifying Tournament Schedule
Tournament
Date
Course
Location
Qualifying Tournament No. 1
November 1-4
Mission Inn Resort and Club
Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida, U.S.
Qualifying Tournament No. 2
November 8-11
The Country Club of Ocala
Ocala, Florida, U.S.
Qualifying Tournament No. 3
November 15-18
Estrella del Mar Resort
Mazatlán, Mexico
Qualifying Tournament No. 4
November 22-25
Las Praderas de Luján Golf Club
Luján, Buenos Aires, Argentina
All four qualifiers are 72-hole stroke-play tournaments with no cut, featuring a maximum of 120-player fields. The Tour reduced the cost of its four Qualifying Tournaments to U.S. $1,750, down from $2,000 in 2021.
Interested players may register here.
Dev Series:
Is a series of local events that aims to recognize and grow emerging talent in each country. This set of tournaments played throughout the region creates opportunities for young talents across the continent.
The Dev Series Final event gives full PGA TOUR Latinoamérica status to its top-5 finishers. Those finishing 6th through 10th earn conditional status, granting access to all tournaments in the first half of the season. The next five finishers (11-15) also earn some status on Tour.
-
-