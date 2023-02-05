3 Things to Know | Pierceson Coody | The Panama Championship

|
News
Feb 06, 2023
In the final round of The Panama Championship 2023, Pierceson Coody shot a 4-under 66 to force a three-man playoff after 72 holes. Coody birdied the first playoff hole, defeating Sam Saunders and Mac Meissner, to earn his second Korn Ferry Tour title. Get to know more about Coody here.
