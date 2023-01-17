×

Get to know Kaito Onishi on the Korn Ferry Tour

Jan 17, 2023

Get to know Kaito Onishi as he starts his second season as a professional golfer. Onishi finished top five on the Japan Tour money list and was able to advance to the final stage of Q School, where he finished 12th. Onishi played in the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii on a sponsor exemption.