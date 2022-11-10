Cooper Musselman cards closing 65 at Final Stage of Q-School to guarantee starts

|
Nov 10, 2022
Following a final-round 65 at Final Stage of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament, Kentucky alum Cooper Musselman reflects on his clutch finish to secure guaranteed Korn Ferry Tour starts for the first time.
