×

Justin Suh interview after winning the Korn Ferry Tour Championship

Sep 05, 2022

Following his final-round 68 at the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance, Justin Suh discusses the thrill of winning his first Korn Ferry Tour event and locking up the fully exempt status for next season on the PGA TOUR, which also included a ticket to THE PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP.