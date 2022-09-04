Sam Stevens’ 72nd hole par sends him and Kyle Westmoreland to TOUR at Korn Ferry Tour Champ

In the final round of the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance, Sam Stevens makes par on the par-4 18th hole to finish No. 21 in the final rankings. Stevens’ par also cemented Kyle Westmoreland in the 25th and final spot for a PGA TOUR card for the 2022-23 season.