Tano Goya on verge of first PGA TOUR card at Korn Ferry Tour Championship

Sep 03, 2022

Following a third-round 65 at the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance, Tano Goya reflects on the magnitude of this week at Victoria National GC, as the 15-year pro eyes his first PGA TOUR card via The Finals 25 points list.