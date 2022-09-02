Camilo Villegas reflects on 62 in Round 2 at Korn Ferry Tour Championship

Following a 10-under 62 in the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance, Camilo Villegas reflects on the motivation to improve his PGA TOUR status via the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, as well as preparing to serve as assistant captain for the International Team at this month's Presidents Cup.