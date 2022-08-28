Dean Burmester grateful to earn first PGA TOUR card via Korn Ferry Tour Finals

Following a final-round 69 at the 2022 Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, South Africa's Dean Burmester reflects on the emotion of securing his first PGA TOUR card via The Finals 25. Burmester has played professional golf on tours across the globe, and the father of two is grateful to assume the TOUR stage next season after a decade-plus as a pro.