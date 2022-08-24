×

TOUR’s new Earnings Assurance Program to help players’ transition to the TOUR

Aug 24, 2022

Prior to the 2022 Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, soon-to-be Korn Ferry Tour graduates including Kevin Roy, Erik Barnes and Philip Knowles reflect on Wednesday's news that TOUR rookies and returning members from the Korn Ferry Tour will receive a $500,000 guaranteed league minimum up front, against their season earnings.