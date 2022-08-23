×

Patrick Flavin inspired to chase a TOUR card at Korn Ferry Tour Finals

Aug 24, 2022

Prior to the 2022 Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, Miami (Ohio) alum Patrick Flavin explains the significance of earning a spot in the three-event Korn Ferry Tour Finals. After a made cut last week in Boise, he continues to chase his first PGA TOUR card this week at The Ohio State University GC (Scarlet).