×

Philip Knowles full interview after securing PGA TOUR card at Albertsons Boise Open

Aug 22, 2022

Following the final round of the 2022 Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron, Philip Knowles reflects on his unlikely journey of gaining Korn Ferry Tour Finals entry via a career-best finish in the Regular Season finale to earning his first PGA TOUR card with a runner-up at Hillcrest CC.