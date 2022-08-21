×

Will Gordon speaks after winning Albertsons Boise Open

Aug 22, 2022

After a final-round, 8-under 63, then winning in a three-man playoff at the 2022 Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron, Will Gordon discusses an up-and-down calendar year, going low on Sunday and prevailing on the first playoff hole to win the title and become #TOURBound.