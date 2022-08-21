Philip Knowles secures first PGA TOUR card at Albertsons Boise Open

Philip Knowles needed to make double bogey or better on the 72nd hole at the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron to secure his first PGA TOUR card. With an adventurous bogey on the par-4 18th at Hillcrest CC to secure a spot in a three-way playoff, the University of North Florida alum is #TOURBound.