What to watch Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Championship

Aug 14, 2022

Following the third round of the 2022 Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna, Lauren Thompson and Hailey Hunter assess the stakes into the final day of the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season. Upon the conclusion of play Sunday, 25 PGA TOUR cards will be awarded in addition to 75 Korn Ferry Tour Finals berths.