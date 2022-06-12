×

Robby Shelton’s Round 4 highlights from BMW Charity Pro-Am

Jun 13, 2022

In the final round of the 2022 BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, Robby Shelton carded an even-par 71 to stay at 22-under par through 72 holes. Shelton faced Ben Griffin in a playoff and won the title with a par on the second playoff hole.