3 things to know | Round 1 | AdventHealth Championship

May 20, 2022

In the opening round of the 2022 AdventHealth Championship, M.J. Daffue, Trevor Cone and Michael Feagles all carded 7-under 65s to share the 18-hole lead and James Nicholas went from 7th to 1st alternate Wednesday night and made his 12:15 tee time with minutes to spare.