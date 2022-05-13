×

3 Things to Know | Round 2 | 2022 Visit Knoxville Open

May 14, 2022

In the second round of the 2022 Visit Knoxville Open, Anders Albertson (3-under 67) and MJ Daffue (5-under 65) each got to 11-under through 36 holes to share a 2-shot co-lead heading into the weekend in Tennessee.