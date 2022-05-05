×

Timothy O'Neal relishes sponsor exemption at Simmons Bank Open

May 05, 2022

Prior to the 2022 Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation, Timothy O'Neal discusses the opportunity to compete at The Grove on a sponsor exemption, which was awarded via a runner-up at the APGA Farmers Insurance Invitational, as winner Patrick Newcomb passed his exemption to O'Neal.