One Shot Away | Episode 1 trailer

A new season on the Korn Ferry Tour commences and One Shot Away is back to document the journeys of a select group of professional golfers in 2022, as they chase a common dream of playing on the PGA TOUR. Carl yuan gets off to a dominant start, Rookie Trevor Werbylo realizes a dream, and Taylor Montgomery builds momentum as the chase to earn a PGA TOUR card is in full swing.