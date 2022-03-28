Trevor Werbylo interview after winning the Lake Charles Championship
Mar 28, 2022

Following his final-round 63 at the Lake Charles Championship 2022, Trevor Werbylo claimed his first Korn Ferry Tour title after making birdie on the third playoff hole. To make the win even more special the University of Arizona alum had his father (Roger) on the bag for him.