Trevor Werbylo birdies the 3rd playoff hole to win Lake Charles Championship

Mar 28, 2022

On the third playoff hole of the inaugural Lake Charles Championship, Trevor Werbylo sinks a putt for birdie at the par-4 1st hole to defeat Seonghyeon Kim for his first win of his Korn Ferry Tour career.