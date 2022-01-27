×
Brandon Harkins full interview after winning The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic

Jan 27, 2022

Following his final-round 68 at The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club 2022, Brandon Harkins discusses the emotions of claiming his first Korn Ferry Tour victory after beating Marty Dou in a two-hole playoff.