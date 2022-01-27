×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Brandon Harkins comments after winning The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic

Jan 27, 2022

Following his final-round 68 at The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club 2022, Brandon Harkins, who claimed his first Korn Ferry Tour title after a two-hole playoff, explains how much of a roll his wife played into him winning.