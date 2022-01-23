×
3 things to know | Round 1 | Bahamas Great Abaco Classic

Jan 24, 2022

Benign conditions allowed for low scores in the first round of the Bahamas Great Abaco Classic. With play suspended due to darkness, there’s a three-way tie for the lead between Alvaro Ortiz, Corey Shaun, and Dawson Armstrong.