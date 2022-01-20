×
Akshay Bhatia interview after winning The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic  

Jan 20, 2022

Following his final-round 65 at The 2022 Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay, Akshay Bhatia speaks to becoming the third youngest (19 years old) winner of a Korn Ferry Tour event and how he was able to stay so calm through the week.