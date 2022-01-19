×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Akshay Bhatia’s amazing birdie to win Bahamas Great Exuma Classic

Jan 19, 2022

In the final round of the 2022 Bahamas Great Exuma Classic, Akshay Bhatia nearly holes his final approach at the par-5 18th hole, then taps in for birdie to earn his first Korn Ferry Tour title at age 19.