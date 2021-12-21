×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

PGA TOUR dreams achieved via 2020-21 Korn Ferry Tour

Dec 21, 2021

Looking back at memorable moments from the 2020-21 Korn Ferry Tour season, as veterans including Justin Lower, Scott Gutschewski, Callum Tarren and Austin Smotherman secure PGA TOUR cards in emotional fashion.