×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Zack Fischer sticks approach to set up closing birdie at Final Stage of Q-School

Nov 08, 2021

In the final round of the Final Stage of the 2021 Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament, Zack Fischer lands his approach a few feet of the cup, setting up a closing birdie at the par-4 18th hole to secure the win and earn medalist honors.