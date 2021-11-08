×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Peyton White sinks clutch par putt at Final Stage of Q-School

Nov 08, 2021

In the final round of the Final Stage of the 2021 Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament, Peyton White drains a putt for par at the par-4 9th hole to finish on the number (1-under) to secure starts next season.