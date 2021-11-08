×
Michael Visacki nearly holes out at Final Stage of Q-School

Nov 08, 2021

In the final round of the Final Stage of the 2021 Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament, Michael Visacki nearly holes out from the fairway, setting up a tap-in birdie at the par-5 2nd hole.