×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Guest analyst James Nitties assesses stakes into final round of Q-School

Nov 08, 2021

Prior to the final round at Final Stage of the 2021 Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament, guest analyst James Nitties assesses the stakes facing the field at The Landings Club, as players aim to secure guaranteed Korn Ferry Tour starts in 2022.