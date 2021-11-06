×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Round 3 at Final Stage of Q-School postponed until Sunday at The Landings Club

Nov 06, 2021

Prior to the third round at Final Stage of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament, Korn Ferry Tour official Jim Duncan explains the philosophy behind postponing the third round until Sunday at The Landings Club, with the final round scheduled for Monday. The course accumulated 1.5 inches of rain in a five-hour period Saturday morning.